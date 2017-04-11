Reuben Foster invited to combine recheck after March incident

Reuben Foster will get a second chance to go through a medical examination for NFL teams.
The former Alabama star, who is considered one of the NFL draft's elite linebackers, was asked to leave the NFL Scouting Combine last month after he got into a heated argument with a hospital worker during his medical exam. He's been invited back to Indianapolis for the combine's annual medical rechecks, to be held Thursday and Friday, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Typically the rechecks are for prospects who have injuries that NFL teams would like re-examined. Foster had shoulder surgery after Alabama's season and did not intend to go through workouts at the combine. A few days after the incident with the hospital worker, Foster met with NFL club representatives the night before Alabama's pro day to explain what happened.
Rapoport reported Foster would have been invited to the recheck even if there had not been an incident.
Other top prospects who will return for a medical recheck include Wisconsin OT Ryan Ramczyk, UCLA DE Takkarist McKinley, Washington WR John Ross, Western Michigan WR Corey Davis and Michigan TE Jake Butt, per Rapoport. Washington CB Sidney Jones, who injured his Achilles tendon at UW's pro day, will send in medical records but will not travel to Indianapolis, Rapoport reported.