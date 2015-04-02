Reps from 16 NFL teams attend Notre Dame pro day

Wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (6-1 7/8, 195 pounds) ran the 40 in 4.53 and 4.53 seconds. He had a 39 1/2-inch vertical and a 11-1 broad jump. He completed the short shuttle in 4.35 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.81 seconds. He did not bench-press. His workout was OK. He didn't look real sharp going through any of the drills, but he does have athletic ability. Daniels' father, Phillip, is a former NFL defensive end who played for Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.