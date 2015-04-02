Reps from 16 NFL teams attend Notre Dame pro day

Representatives from 16 NFL teams were on hand March 31 for Notre Dame's pro day. That's probably the fewest teams represented at a Notre Dame pro day since Gerry Faust was head coach (1981-85).
Seven players from Notre Dame and three from Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Tight end Ben Koyack (6-foot-4 7/8, 257 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 and 4.82 seconds. He had a 30-inch vertical and a 9-foot-8 broad jump. He recorded a short shuttle time of 4.52 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.32 seconds. His hands measured 10 7/8 inches. He performed 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He's described as a player that has some ability and will probably be a third-day (Rounds 4-7) pick.
Wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (6-1 7/8, 195 pounds) ran the 40 in 4.53 and 4.53 seconds. He had a 39 1/2-inch vertical and a 11-1 broad jump. He completed the short shuttle in 4.35 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.81 seconds. He did not bench-press. His workout was OK. He didn't look real sharp going through any of the drills, but he does have athletic ability. Daniels' father, Phillip, is a former NFL defensive end who played for Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins.
Kicker Kyle Brindza (6-0 5/8, 234) had 21 reps on the bench press. He kicked outside and kicked well. Brindza did not kick well percentage-wise (58.3) his senior year because Notre Dame had a new holder and long snapper.
Cornerback Cody Riggs (5-8 7/8, 187) ran the 40 in 4.46 and 4.41 seconds. He had a 33-inch vertical and a 9-7 broad jump. He pulled his right hamstring after running the second 40 and didn't do other tests or work out. Riggs has 8 3/8-inch hands. He put up 13 reps on the bench press.
Cincinnati tight end Jake Golic (6-4, 246), the son of radio personality and former NFL player Mike Golic, worked out at Notre Dame's pro day.