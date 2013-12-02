Reports: USC meets Steve Sarkisian; Chris Petersen bows out

Petersen, 49, has a record of 92-12 in eight seasons with the Broncos, but has repeatedly declined overtures from major programs in recent years. If Petersen won't leave for a historic power like USC after going through a down season -- at least by Petersen's lofty standards -- with Boise State posting an 8-4 record in its first go-round as a member of the Mountain West Conference, he looks to be committed to the Broncos for the long term.