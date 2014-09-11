Reports: Oklahoma State QB J.W. Walsh undergoes surgery

Oklahoma State will be without its top quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Cowboys starter J.W. Walsh is sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his right foot Thursday morning, according to the Tulsa World. Television station KFOR in Oklahoma City first reported news of Walsh's surgery.
The Tulsa World report noted it's believed Walsh is dealing with a soft-tissue injury and didn't suffer a fracture in his foot.
"(The injury) is not as severe as what was originally thought," head coach Mike Gundy said on Monday.
Walsh injured his foot on a run in the first half of last week's 40-23 win over Missouri State. He did not return to action after suffering the injury.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt junior is considered to be more of a threat running the ball than passing it but helped put a scare into top-ranked Florida State in the Cowboys' opening-week loss at AT&T Stadium. Walsh was selected as the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2012.
With Walsh on the bench, fellow redshirt junior Daxx Garman takes over as the starter for Oklahoma State. He passed for 244 yards and two touchdowns in relief of Walsh last week, but has never started a game at the collegiate level. He transferred to Oklahoma State after redshirting in 2011 at Arizona.
True freshman Mason Rudolph, a star recruit out of high school, appears likely to become the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.
Oklahoma State hosts the University of Texas at San Antonio on Saturday in Stillwater.