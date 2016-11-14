Reports: Michigan QB Wilton Speight has broken collarbone

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight has a broken collarbone and will not play when the Wolverines host Indiana on Saturday, according to the Detroit Free-Press.
MGoBlog first reported the injury, and reported that Speight would miss the rest of the regular season. Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh refuted that Speight has been ruled out for the season.
"We'll see. We'll see this week. As we said, the doctors will give the input on that," Harbaugh said, according to mlive.com. "The report you're referring to that he's out for the season, I have not heard that from the doctors. So that's incorrect."
After beating out John O'Korn for the starting nod in fall practice, Speight has led the Wolverines to a 9-1 record and a potential College Football Playoff berth. He was injured in the fourth quarter of UM's 14-13 loss to Iowa on Saturday.
For the season, Speight has completed 160 of 257 passes for 2,156 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. O'Korn has seen limited action to this point in the season, finishing up Michigan's most lopsided wins. He's attempted 18 passes this year, completing 13. O'Korn is not without game experience, however. He started a season and a half at Houston from 2013-2014.
Of much greater importance to Michigan than Speight's availability for a 5-5 Indiana team would be the following week against archrival Ohio State, a game which could go a long way toward determining the team's College Football Playoff fate.