Reports: LSU's Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry to enter NFL draft

Based on senior talent alone, wide receiver was shaping up as one of the weakest positions in the 2014 NFL Draft. But after a week of early declarations, it is now one of the deepest, bolstered once more by the addition of LSU juniors Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on Sunday, as multiple media outlets reported Sunday.
Landry (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) and Beckham (6-0, 193) formed the top receiving tandem in the SEC this past season, combining for 136 receptions, 2,345 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Doubling as one of the top return specialists in college football, Beckham scored two punt-return touchdowns as a sophomore, averaged a career-high 26.4 yards per kick return and won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most versatile player this season.
Landry made 15 touchdown catches and had six games with at least 100 yards receiving over the last two seasons.
The Tigers duo joins Sammy Watkins, Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief and Bruce Ellington among the notable receivers to indicate they will bypass their remaining eligibility in the last three days. With such a huge influx of talent, there will be major bargains to be had on the second and third days of the draft.