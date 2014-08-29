Reports: LSU's Malachi Dupre, Rashard Robinson out vs. UW

Two of LSU's most intriguing talents, cornerback Rashard Robinson and freshman wide receiver Malachi Dupre, reportedly were left off the travel roster for the Tigers' season-opening clash with Wisconsin.
Citing an unnamed source, the Daily Reveille did not specify why the two will miss the game, but the The Advocate of Baton Rouge followed with reporting that Robinson has been suspended, while Dupre's absence stems from an ankle injury.
While it is unclear how much playing time Dupre would have commanded as a true freshman -- he was a top-rated recruit, but was not projected to start -- the loss of Robinson is far more profound. Robinson is a projected starter at cornerback for the Tigers. As a true freshman last year, he was primarily responsible for one of Texas A&M star receiver Mike Evans' worst performances (four catches, 51 yards). LSU reportedly canceled scheduled media availability for Friday afternoon, with coach Les Miles withholding comment on Dupre or Robinson until after the game.
Jalen Collins, who provided strong preseason competition for the position, is expected to start for the Tigers in place of Robinson.
Along with Georgia-Clemson, LSU-Wisconsin is the marquee matchup of the first week of the college football season (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).