Reports: LSU's Malachi Dupre, Rashard Robinson out vs. UW

While it is unclear how much playing time Dupre would have commanded as a true freshman -- he was a top-rated recruit, but was not projected to start -- the loss of Robinson is far more profound. Robinson is a projected starter at cornerback for the Tigers. As a true freshman last year, he was primarily responsible for one of Texas A&M star receiver Mike Evans' worst performances (four catches, 51 yards). LSU reportedly canceled scheduled media availability for Friday afternoon, with coach Les Miles withholding comment on Dupre or Robinson until after the game.