Reports: Leonard Fournette won't play vs. Texas A&M

Leonard Fournette's season, at least until LSU's bowl game, is reportedly over.
The Tigers' star junior running back did not travel with his LSU teammates to Texas A&M for a Thanksgiving Night game -- LSU's last regular-season contest -- due to an ankle injury that will force him to miss his fourth game of the season, per The Advocate and The Times-Picayune.
LSU interim coach Ed Orgeron described Fournette's status as a "game-time decision" on Monday, and called him "day-to-day" earlier Wednesday on the SEC media teleconference. Fournette aggravated the injury, which has nagged him throughout the season, in a 16-10 home loss to Florida on Saturday. He reportedly was set to sit out that game until a pre-game scuffle between the teams compelled him to ask Orgeron to play.
Fournette is one of the top prospects in college football and has the option to apply for 2017 draft eligibility after the season. Underclassmen like Fournette face a Jan. 16 deadline to do so.
In seven games this season, he has 843 yards on 129 carries with eight touchdowns.