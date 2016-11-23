Reports: Leonard Fournette won't play vs. Texas A&M

LSU interim coach Ed Orgeron described Fournette's status as a "game-time decision" on Monday, and called him "day-to-day" earlier Wednesday on the SEC media teleconference. Fournette aggravated the injury, which has nagged him throughout the season, in a 16-10 home loss to Florida on Saturday. He reportedly was set to sit out that game until a pre-game scuffle between the teams compelled him to ask Orgeron to play.