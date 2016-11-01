Reports: Josh Rosen expected to miss remainder of season

A bad season for UCLA just got worse.
Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury and will have an MRI performed Thursday to determine whether surgery is necessary, according to FOX Sports. Scout.com first reported that Rosen was expected to miss the rest of the season.
UCLA coach Jim Mora would not rule out the possibility that Rosen could return, however.
"Josh is a tough son of a gun. All you have to do is go back and look at the Arizona State game when he fought his way back onto the field and did everything he could to lead us to victory," Mora said on the Pac-12 media teleconference Tuesday. "So I put nothing past Josh with regard to what his future this year looks like."
Rosen's pro potential is highly regarded, although he is too young to be eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft. Mora believes Rosen would have been the No. 1 pick of this year's draft, after only one college season, had he been available.
In 2015, Rosen established himself as one of college football's top quarterbacks as a true freshman, passing for 3,670 yards and 23 touchdowns and proving to be a capable replacement, despite his youth, for Green Bay Packers draft pick Brett Hundley. His sophomore season hasn't been such a storybook tale, however. Rosen threw three interceptions in a season-opening overtime loss at Texas A&M, and injured his shoulder on Oct. 8 against Arizona State.
Mora lamented the Bruins' inability to pass protect for Rosen after the game, and Rosen hasn't played since.