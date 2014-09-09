Reports: Iowa star OT Brandon Scherff had knee surgery Tuesday

KCRG, the ABC TV affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and radio station KMA in Shenandoah, Iowa, first reported that Scherff had knee surgery; while the TV station report didn't mention the type of injury, the radio report said it was an arthroscopic procedure for issues with the meniscus in his right knee. That report said Scherff would be out for up to three weeks. Meanwhile, the TV station later reported that Scherff said he expects to be back by the start of Big Ten play on Sept. 27.