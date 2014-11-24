Reports: Florida guard Tyler Moore will turn pro next season

Moore (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) began his career at Nebraska, where he started some as a true freshman in 2011. He transferred to Florida after that season to be closer to home -- he is from Clearwater, Fla. -- and after redshirting in 2012, he started six games in 2013 (five at right tackle, one at left tackle) before suffering a broken arm in a scooter accident. This season, he moved to guard, which looks to be his better position, and was part of a three-man rotation at the position. He has started six games this season and played in 10.