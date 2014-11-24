Reports: Florida guard Tyler Moore will turn pro next season

In a surprising move, Florida junior guard Tyler Moore is turning pro.
Gatorcountry.com, a Florida-centric website, and ESPN recruiting reporter Derek Tyson tweeted the news Monday afternoon.
Moore (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) began his career at Nebraska, where he started some as a true freshman in 2011. He transferred to Florida after that season to be closer to home -- he is from Clearwater, Fla. -- and after redshirting in 2012, he started six games in 2013 (five at right tackle, one at left tackle) before suffering a broken arm in a scooter accident. This season, he moved to guard, which looks to be his better position, and was part of a three-man rotation at the position. He has started six games this season and played in 10.
Moore was overmatched at tackle in 2013 and especially had trouble with speed rushers. While guard is a better fit for him, Florida's offensive line has been uneven this season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Moore goes undrafted.
His departure means Florida will be without at least three starting linemen from this season: Center Max Garcia and right tackle Chaz Green are seniors, and left tackle D.J. Humphries, a junior who is a former national top-25 recruit, is a junior who could turn pro. In addition, Trenton Brown (6-8, 350) is part of the rotation at guard, and he is a senior.
Florida's line depth was an issue this season, which means the coach who will succeed Will Muschamp next season is going to take over a team that probably will have one of the weakest offensive lines in the SEC.
Starting defensive end Dante Fowler already has announced he is turning pro, and starting defensive tackle Jon Bullard, also a junior, has said he will seek feedback from the draft advisory board. Fowler is a high-level prospect. Bullard, a 270-pounder, also has played end and has been better than expected against the run while playing inside this season.
