Report: West Virginia's Icky Banks has eligibility issues

Dana Holgorsen heads into the season on the hot seat in Morgantown, and it doesn't appear that things are getting any easier for him.
Senior cornerback Icky Banks is dealing with an academic eligibility issue that could cost him the entire season, according to the West Virginia Metro News
Banks did not dress for the team's most recent scrimmage last Saturday and the coaching staff has not given any update to the media as to the status of the corner.
The 6-foot, 185 pounder started all 12 games in 2013 and has seen action in every contest since redshirting four years ago. Banks was third on the team with two interceptions a season ago and was expected to be a key contributor to a unit looking to improve on a porous pass defense.
Banks also enjoyed a leadership role in the secondary and his absence on the field in that area could be even more difficult for West Virginia to replace.
"I'm still learning from him," sophomore Daryl Worley told the Metro News. "There's times when I feel myself getting overwhelmed and angry with myself and he can calm me down."
Junior Terrell Chestnut is expected to take Banks' spot on the depth chart and was seen running with the first team by reporters over the weekend.
If facing Alabama in the opener wasn't tough enough, the Mountaineers being without their starting cornerback is probably not the way Holgorsen wants to kick off the season. At least FCS All-American transfer Shaquille Riddick should help out the defense as a pass rusher.