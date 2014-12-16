Report: Washington CB Marcus Peters to enter 2015 NFL Draft

Peters was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick as a sophomore in 2013, and west coast scouts told NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks that they consider him to be the top cover cornerback in the college game. Talent like that, particularly at the cornerback position, is especially difficult to find. As such, Peters could be a draft-day wildcard who is difficult to project for a particular round, because some clubs could devalue him for character reasons significantly more than others. Brooks wrote extensively about what Peters' dismissal could do to his status for the draft.