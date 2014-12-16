Report: Washington CB Marcus Peters to enter 2015 NFL Draft

Former Washington defensive back Marcus Peters, one of the top cornerback prospects in college football, plans to enter the 2015 NFL Draft, according to a report.
The decision comes of little surprise, as Peters (5-11, 185 pounds), a fourth-year junior, was dismissed from the UW football team last month, and there had been no indication he intended to transfer. Reportedly, Peters had difficulty getting along with the Huskies' new coaching staff, and an argument with an assistant coach during a practice proved to be all head coach Chris Petersen could stand.
Peters' inability to get along with his coaches will no doubt be a primary topic for him at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. It's unclear whether Peters will be allowed to participate in UW's pro day workout in the spring. According to a former NFL scout, in fact, he already has been removed from the draft boards of three NFL clubs.
Peters was a second-team All-Pac-12 pick as a sophomore in 2013, and west coast scouts told NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks that they consider him to be the top cover cornerback in the college game. Talent like that, particularly at the cornerback position, is especially difficult to find. As such, Peters could be a draft-day wildcard who is difficult to project for a particular round, because some clubs could devalue him for character reasons significantly more than others. Brooks wrote extensively about what Peters' dismissal could do to his status for the draft.
In eight games before his dismissal, Peters made three interceptions and broke up seven passes for the Huskies.