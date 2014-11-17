Report: USC's Josh Shaw won't have charges filed against him

After months of limbo, Josh Shaw's return to USC's football team might finally happen.
In a step that could pave the way for his return, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has declined to file charges against Shaw, based on a report from The Orange Country Register. A document obtained by the paper on Monday also added that "there is insufficient evident to prove that Mr. Shaw assaulted the victim in any manner."
Shaw claimed in August to have injured his ankles while jumping down from the second story of an apartment building to save his nephew from drowning. Just a few days later the story started to unravel, and he eventually confirmed the whole thing was fabricated to cover up his injury. The LAPD started an investigation into the incident, which was later described as a possible domestic violence case at a downtown housing complex involving Shaw and his girlfriend.
According to the document obtained by the Register, Shaw and the woman got into an argument on the evening of Aug. 23, and she threw a lamp to the floor before leaving the apartment. Neighbors told police they heard screams from the apartment and called 911. Once officers arrived, Shaw climbed over a balcony railing and fell roughly 20 feet. The woman in question later denied that Shaw had "physically or sexually assaulted her on that or any other date."
The release of the document and lack of charges is just one step in Shaw's return to USC's good graces. Athletic director Pat Haden told reporters last week that the school would conduct an investigation into the matter after law enforcement had wrapped up theirs. Head coach Steve Sarkisian indicated he was hopeful the matter would be resolved and a decision on Shaw's return could be made relatively soon.
USC has just two regular season games remaining this season, a pair of rivalry games the next two weeks against UCLA and Notre Dame.
Shaw said he is still hopeful an NFL future is in the cards, and the release of the district attorney's documents in the case should help provide a clearer picture to clubs interested in drafting him. Before the incident, he was considered to be one of the top senior cornerback prospects in the country. Despite not playing at all in 2014, Shaw told the LA Times that he hopes to at least receive a Senior Bowl invite in order to showcase his skills to teams.