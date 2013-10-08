Report: USC adds veteran defensive line coach Pete Jenkins

USC has hired veteran defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, adding another full-time assistant on defense.
With Ed Orgeron taking over as interim head coach after the firing of Lane Kiffin, the Trojans had just two coaches on that side of the ball in defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who also oversees the secondary, and linebackers coach Mike Ekeler. The addition of Jenkins, reported by CoachingSearch.com, would give Orgeron added flexibility with his time to oversee the whole team.
Things we learned in Week 6
From Marcus Mariota's seven-TD performance to freshman Jameis Winston's KO of Maryland, here are 40 things we learned about Week 6 in college football. More ...
USC has yet to officially announce Jenkins' hiring.
Jenkins was most recently defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, a job he took after three years of retirement. Aside from that stint in the NFL, Jenkins spent most of his career in the SEC, with two stints at LSU along with stops at Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida and South Carolina.
Orgeron and Jenkins are long-time friends and Orgeron will be there to bring Jenkins up to speed. Considering how well the USC defensive line has played this season, Jenkins won't have a ton of work to do.
Sophomore defensive end Leonard Williams is one of the top young defenders in college football, with 24 tackles and seven tackles for loss with three sacks this season, and redshirt junior defensive tackle George Uko (4.5 tackles for loss with four sacks) is enjoying a breakout campaign in Pendergast's 5-2 defense.
USC's first game with Orgeron as head coach is Thursday night against Arizona.