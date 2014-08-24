Report: USC AD Pat Haden hospitalized twice in recent days

USC athletic director Pat Haden has been hospitalized twice in recent days because he has not been feeling well.
The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday that Haden missed an on-campus event Saturday night, and that "a person with knowledge of the situation" said Haden had been hospitalized twice.
Haden, 61, has been USC's AD since Aug. 3, 2010. He was the Trojans' starting quarterback in 1973 and 1974, guiding USC to a 19-3-2 record and two Rose Bowl appearances. He played in the NFL from 1976-81 and helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to the 1978 NFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Dallas Cowboys.
Haden is a member of the 13-person College Football Playoff selection committee.
