Report: USAA to cover cost of Air Force trip to play Navy

There was doubt about whether Saturday's Air Force-Navy game would be played earlier this week. As it turns out, the game will go on, and Air Force will have its trip paid for by the United Services Automobile Association.
The USAA, an insurance company that serves military members and their families, will pay $230,000 to cover the cost of Air Force's road trip, Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation CEO Derm Coll told USA Today.
"They did a great job for us," Coll said, according to the report. "They're picking up the bills for everything we need."
The government shutdown put the game at risk, and Air Force was put in a difficult spot -- it had to raise the funds necessary to make the trip through private donors.
"I was expecting we'd get $50,000 or $100,000," Coll reportedly said. "They came back and said they're picking up the whole thing; let's get this game going, it's important for us to support the military."