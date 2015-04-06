Report: UCF WR Breshad Perriman has 6 team visits scheduled

It appears as if UCF's Breshad Perriman will be one of the busiest wide receiver prospects in the draft in the next few weeks.
Perriman has visited with the Detroit Lions,Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles. The Orlando Sentinel reported that he had workouts with the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also has trips scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.
Perriman (6-foot-2, 212 pounds), who was clocked in 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash at UCF's pro day, looks as if he will be off the board by no later than early in the second round. So, how does he fit with the teams he is set to visit?
» Baltimore: The Ravens, who pick 26th, definitely should be in the market for a wide receiver, and given their spot in the first round, it makes sense they would be interested in Perriman. The Ravens' leading receiver in 2014 was Steve Smith, and Smith turns 36 in May.
» Carolina: The Panthers pick 25th and they, too, need a wide receiver. The question is whether they think they need an offensive tackle more, and the answer to that probably is "yes." Still, having Cam Newton throwing to Perriman and Kelvin Benjamin, who starred as a rookie last season, certainly would cause some sleepless nights for NFC South defensive coordinators.
» Indianapolis: The Colts pick 29th, but the acquisition of Andre Johnson greatly lessens the probability the Colts will spend their first-round pick on a wide receiver.
» Oakland: The Raiders definitely need a wide receiver, but there's no way the Raiders would spend the fourth overall pick on Perriman. Oakland picks third in the second round (35th overall), and if Perriman is there, he certainly would be enticing -- even if Oakland used its first-rounder on a receiver.
» Tennessee: The Titans pick second overall and wouldn't take Perriman there. Tennessee also picks first in the second round (33rd), and though receiver isn't a position of need, Perriman might intrigue them if he were available. Still, fixing the secondary and filling a hole at right tackle likely would take priority.
