Report: UAB to drop football program

The University of Alabama-Birmingham has fired athletics director Brian Mackin and intends to shut down its football program amid sweeping changes to a financially struggling athletic department, according to multiple media outlets.
The school will announce the move, which coach Bill Clark had indicated he strongly feared, in a news conference Thursday, according to Sports Illustrated. The Blazers beat Southern Miss, 45-24, on Saturday to become bowl-eligible with a 6-6 record under first-year coach Bill Clark.
Atlanta Falcons star receiver Roddy White is the most prominent NFL player from UAB. He caught 163 passes for 3,112 yards and 26 touchdowns at the school from 2001-2004 to become a first-round pick by the Falcons in the 2005 NFL Draft.
White expressed his support for the program Saturday after the win over Southern Miss:
It's been nearly 20 years since an FBS program dropped the sport, dating back to Pacific in 1995.