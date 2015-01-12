Report: Texas A&M OL Cedric Ogbuehi tore ACL in Liberty Bowl

Texas A&M offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi's midseason move from left tackle to right tackle will be among the chief concerns NFL scouts have about the Aggies' top prospect for the 2015 NFL Draft, but he now faces a much different obstacle in trying to establish his highest draft value possible: knee rehabilitation.
Ogbuehi tore an ACL in the Aggies' Liberty Bowl win over West Virginia and will soon have surgery, according to Yahoo Sports' Rand Getlin. Although Ogbuehi, a senior, will reportedly be ready to play when NFL clubs to go training camp this summer, his availability for the NFL Scouting Combine in February and Texas A&M's subsequent pro day event could be much more limited.
An injury to another starter on the Texas A&M offensive line precipitated Ogbuehi's move from left tackle to right tackle, and coach Kevin Sumlin insisted the move had nothing to do with Ogbuehi's play on the left side. Late in the season when the Aggies' line got healthier, Ogbuehi moved back to left tackle.
Ogbuehi has said he received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board last year before deciding to return to A&M for his senior year. But his play this fall was questioned at times, and one NFL scout projected him as late as a fourth-round pick. Texas A&M's previous two left tackles were both top-10 draft picks: Luke Joeckel (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Jake Matthews (Atlanta Falcons).