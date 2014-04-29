Report: Texans still considering Johnny Manziel with first pick

The issue the Texans might have if they do explore trading back is who might be available for them to take. According to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport, Clowney, Khalil Mack, Sammy Watkins and Greg Robinson are widely considered to be the four elite prospects in this year's draft. Moving back to Atlanta's spot in the first round (sixth overall) would put them outside the range to draft any of those four and could prevent the team from landing Manziel if the Browns draft him fourth overall.