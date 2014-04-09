Report: Teddy Bridgewater will meet with Vikings officials

Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's busy month will continue early next week when he visits with the Minnesota Vikings.
ESPN reported that Bridgewater will be in Minneapolis on Monday and Tuesday to meet with Vikings officials.
Tampa Bay officials met with Bridgewater on Monday; the Bucs pick seventh, one spot ahead of the Vikings. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported that Bridgewater has met with most of the teams that pick in the top 10, as well as with the New England Patriots, who draft 29th.
Minnesota picks eighth in the first round and would seem to be in the market for a quarterback. Matt Cassel and Christian Ponder are under contract, but neither is a long-term solution at the position. Safety also is a big position of need for the Vikings, but taking a safety at No. 8 in this draft is an extremely unlikely scenario. Outside linebacker is another position possibility.
While most analysts criticized Bridgewater's performance pro-day performance, NFL Media senior draft analyst Gil Brandt said Vikings offensive coordinator Norv Turner called the workout "pretty good."
Minnesota officials are scheduled to meet with LSU quarterback Zack Mettenberger after his pro-day workout Wednesday, and team officials also met with UCF's Blake Bortles, Fresno State's Derek Carr, Alabama's AJ McCarron and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel after their respective pro days. McCarron and Mettenberger aren't seen as potential first-round picks, and Carr at No. 8 would seem to be a bit of a reach.
