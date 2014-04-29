Report: Teddy Bridgewater can collect if he falls out of top 10

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock recently explained his reasoning for dropping Bridgewater: "I saw about four of his tapes prior to the combine, and I really liked him. I thought he had a chance to be a franchise quarterback from what I saw on the tape. ... Except you've got to see the quarterbacks throw the ball live. I've never seen a top-level quarterback in the last 10 years have a bad pro day, until Teddy Bridgewater. He had no accuracy, the ball came out funny, the arm strength wasn't there, and it made me question everything I saw on tape because this was live. I went back and watched a bunch more tape and compared him to the rest of the guys in the draft. And like it or not, I've come to a conclusion -- if I was a GM in the NFL, I would not take him in the first round of the draft."