Report: Steelers, Bills drop in on Alabama practice

Scouts from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills were reportedly on hand for Alabama's fourth day of fall camp, and according to al.com, they took note of the Crimson Tide's defensive linemen. Scouts from all over the league periodically attend UA practices throughout the fall, but their presence can be scarce in August during camp. Tuesday happened to be the team's first day for full-pads contact, as well, which can make for a much better scouting opportunity.
As for what they might have seen among Alabama's defensive linemen, star sophomore A'Shawn Robinson (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) would certainly have stood out. Robinson was chosen first-team All-SEC at SEC Media Days after leading the Crimson Tide in sacks as a freshman last year, and was a highly disruptive run defender. He was just named as a candidate for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end, and on Sunday, he claimed a 525-pound bench press. At age 19. And he certainly looks like he can.
The UA defensive line also includes a senior returning starter in nose guard Brandon Ivory, but he didn't practice as he sits out an indefinite suspension for a team rules violation. Defensive end Jarran Reed, who worked with the first-team defense in the A-Day spring game, is suspended as well after a DUI arrest.