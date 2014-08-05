Report: Steelers, Bills drop in on Alabama practice

As for what they might have seen among Alabama's defensive linemen, star sophomore A'Shawn Robinson (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) would certainly have stood out. Robinson was chosen first-team All-SEC at SEC Media Days after leading the Crimson Tide in sacks as a freshman last year, and was a highly disruptive run defender. He was just named as a candidate for the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end, and on Sunday, he claimed a 525-pound bench press. At age 19. And he certainly looks like he can.