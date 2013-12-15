Report: Stanford coach David Shaw has no interest in NFL jobs

Recruiting at Texas is much easier than recruiting at Stanford. Texas has a natural in-state recruiting base; Stanford has to recruit nationally (Stanford's 22 starters in the Pac-12 title game came from 14 different states). In addition, while Texas is a good academic school, Stanford is in a different class and has some of the most stringent academic requirements among FBS schools. In addition, with the growing strength of the Pac-12, it's easier to win in the Big 12 than it is in the Pac-12. Financially? It's not close. Shaw reportedly makes $2.5 million at Stanford; Mack Brown made more than twice that at Texas. Plus, Texas has no state income tax and it's much less expensive to live comfortably in Austin than it is in the Palo Alto area.