Report: Scout questions Michigan OT Taylor Lewan's toughness

Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan widely is considered one of the top three tackles in the draft and a potential top-10 pick, but at least a few NFL evaluators aren't sold on the former Michigan star.
An NFC scout, AFC personnel executive and NFC scouting director reportedly each took issue with part of Lewan's game in an NJ.com story published Sunday:
» Scouting director: "There are question marks there. He's one of those love/hate guys. He worked out well, but he's not that tough."
» Scout: "I'm not sure about him. He's not as physical as you would like."
» Personnel executive: "Real inconsistent. You see some games, and you think he's another Jake Long. Then, you watch him struggle. He'll go first round; I'm just not sure where."
There was quite a contrast between the evaluators' comments about Lewan and the draft's other top tackles -- Texas A&M's Jake Matthews and Auburn's Greg Robinson -- in the article. They had only glowing things to say about the other two tackle prospects.
As for the questions about his toughness, Lewan is known for having a fiery playing temperament, but fieriness and toughness are obviously two different things and perhaps that's the distinction at least one of the evaluators was trying to make.
Lewan seemed to receive a boost to his draft stock coming off a very impressive showing at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks both had Lewan being the third offensive tackle selected in their most recent mock drafts, but they certainly didn't foresee a fall for him, projecting him to land with the Buccaneers (No. 7 overall pick). Fellow analyst Charles Davis had Lewan going 12th to the Giants in his most recent mock.
We can't say for sure whether the comments from the evaluators are an indication that Lewan's stock among NFL teams is heading in the wrong direction, but it appears he has more questions to answer than Matthews or Robinson.
Of greater concern to Lewan right now might be the three misdemeanor charges he's facing. The arraignment for those charges -- originally scheduled for Tuesday -- has been delayed until May 19, mlive.com reported, because of a mailing issue with the notice for Lewan to appear in court.
Lewan is accused of assaulting two Ohio State fans during an altercation on Dec. 1, but police will not release the results of their investigation of the matter until after Lewan is arraigned, which means NFL teams thinking about drafting Lewan won't get to see those results until the draft is over.
Lewan denied being involved in any fight when asked about the incident during a press conference at the combine.