Report reveals troubling details of Michigan C Glasgow's arrest

If Michigan center Graham Glasgow's alleged driving under the influence wasn't obvious enough to be pulled over, he apparently found plenty of other ways to draw police attention.
A police report indicates Glasgow had a 0.13 blood-alcohol content when he was arrested in March, but it also suggests the antics going on in the car compelled the traffic stop that led to the charge.
Michigan volleyball player Alexa Dannemiller was said by police to be hanging out of the front passenger window, screaming at pedestrians, while sitting on the lap of another person rather than wearing a seat belt. The police report said the rear tailgate of the Chevrolet Suburban SUV was open, and objects began falling out such that the license plate was obscured to arresting officer Pat Maguire.
The police report was obtained by The Ann Arbor News. Maguire said he smelled an "overwhelming odor of intoxicants" as he approached Glasgow's vehicle, and Glasgow subsequently failed multiple field-sobriety tests, per the report. While the report doesn't indicate exactly how many people were in the car, the number appears to be more than 10 -- far more than seat belts available -- as Maguire noted three in the front, five on the second seat, two hiding in the rear, and more in the third seat.
Glasgow couldn't have drawn more attention if Bozo the Clown had emerged from a sunroof.
Michigan coach Brady Hoke is looking to rebuild a Wolverines offensive line that lost starting tackles Taylor Lewan, who is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting an Ohio State fan after a game last season, and Michael Schofield. With the returning experience being on the interior, that effort should have been led by Glasgow. Instead, the fourth-year junior missed the end of spring practice and has been suspended for Michigan's season opener against Appalachian State.
Not exactly smart for the 2013 Academic All-Big Ten pick.