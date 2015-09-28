Report: Referee throws punch, clipboard at JUCO coach

"It was a disagreement between me and the referee. I handled it wrong and he did too and we will move on," Stephens told the Meridian Star. "We lost composure and that is my responsibility. I will take blame for it. They just told me to leave so we can get the game moving forward. ... We just lost our composure as a team and that cannot happen. I can't throw rocks and stones. You can be intense, but you have to know when to stop yourself."