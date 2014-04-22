Report: Pot cause of brawl involving Gamecocks prospects

A brawl allegedly involving NFL draft prospects from the University of South Carolina began when the players objected to marijuana being smoked in the Greenhouse nightclub in New York, according to the New York Post.
Defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles and cornerback Vic Hampton are wanted for questioning by police, though neither have been charged. Quarles, likely a second-day pick, has maintained he was not at the club when the fight occured around 3 a.m. on April 11, and that police should instead seek Gamecocks defensive end Chaz Sutton. Hampton is considered a third-day draft prospect, while Sutton could be drafted late or signed as an undrafted free agent. Five Gamecocks players -- Hampton, Quarles, Sutton, and two more draft prospects in quarterback Connor Shaw and wide receiver Bruce Ellington -- were reportedly in New York at the time for a magazine photoshoot.
Michael Haver, the victim in the brawl, was struck in the face with a hookah. According to the Post report, the club has since been shut down and may not re-open.
Of the five South Carolina players, Quarles and Ellington are the top draft prospects. Quarles expressed anger that his draft status could be negatively affected by his alleged involvement when he "had nothing to do with this." Sutton later suffered a minor stab wound when he was attacked in the street, and reportedly told police he left the club to avoid an argument with the assailant.
It wouldn't be surprising that NFL draft prospects would have a problem with second-hand marijuana smoke, for fear of a failed drug test and the impact it could have on a pro football career. Hampton, whose was already facing character concerns regarding his draft status, was arrested days later in a separate incident following a heated argument with his sister.
The NFL draft is May 8-10.