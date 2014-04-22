Report: Pot cause of brawl involving Gamecocks prospects

Defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles and cornerback Vic Hampton are wanted for questioning by police, though neither have been charged. Quarles, likely a second-day pick, has maintained he was not at the club when the fight occured around 3 a.m. on April 11, and that police should instead seek Gamecocks defensive end Chaz Sutton. Hampton is considered a third-day draft prospect, while Sutton could be drafted late or signed as an undrafted free agent. Five Gamecocks players -- Hampton, Quarles, Sutton, and two more draft prospects in quarterback Connor Shaw and wide receiver Bruce Ellington -- were reportedly in New York at the time for a magazine photoshoot.