Report: OSU's Ryan Shazier to enter draft, Braxton Miller staying

Ohio State will lose one of its top underclassmen on one side of the ball, but keep another on the other side, according to si.com.
Leaving will be linebacker Ryan Shazier, according to a source the site did not identify, whereas dynamic option quarterback Braxton Miller will return to Ohio State next season, the report said.
Shazier led the Buckeyes in tackles with 134, averaging 10.3 per game, which ranked 12th in the nation. Shazier (6-2, 230 pounds) also came up with six sacks on the season for a Buckeyes defense that struggled despite the team's unbeaten regular season.
Miller missed two games early in the season but still managed to pass for more than 2,000 yards, with a 24:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Miller was also dynamic on the ground, rushing for more than 100 yards in five games, including at least 142 in each of OSU's final four regular season contests. He passed for 234 yards in Ohio State's Orange Bowl loss to Clemson Friday night.
According to the report, underclassman tight end Jeff Heuerman will return to the Buckeyes next year as well.