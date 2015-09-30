Report: Oregon's Byron Marshall likely to miss rest of season

Wide receiver Byron Marshall, who led the Ducks last year with 74 receptions, underwent surgery Tuesday and is likely done for the season, according to CSN Northwest. Marshall is not listed on Oregon's depth chart for Saturday's game against Colorado. He had caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns so far this season, but was carted off the field during the Ducks' 62-20 loss to Utah Saturday, reportedly with a lower-leg injury.