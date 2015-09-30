Report: Oregon's Byron Marshall likely to miss rest of season

As if two September losses weren't bad enough news for Oregon football, the Ducks have reportedly lost one of their top offensive weapons to an injury.
Wide receiver Byron Marshall, who led the Ducks last year with 74 receptions, underwent surgery Tuesday and is likely done for the season, according to CSN Northwest. Marshall is not listed on Oregon's depth chart for Saturday's game against Colorado. He had caught nine passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns so far this season, but was carted off the field during the Ducks' 62-20 loss to Utah Saturday, reportedly with a lower-leg injury.
If there is one area where Oregon's depth could handle a key injury, it's wide receiver. The Ducks have at least four other proven players at the position, including Bralon Addison, Charles Nelson, Devon Allen and Dwayne Stanford.
Still, Marshall provided UO with a unique versatility as a former running back who has both a 1,000-yard rushing and 1,000-yard receiving season on his Oregon resume. The senior was regarded as a top-120 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter, which would project him as no later than a fourth-round pick. At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Marshall could project as a running back or a receiver in the NFL.