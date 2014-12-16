Report: Oregon's Arik Armstead leaning toward entering draft

Statistically, Armstead hasn't been as productive as some of the other top defensive linemen in college football, but he represents an imposing physical presence in the Ducks' defensive front and has drawn more than his share of double-teams. As for his athleticism, the fact that he even made a run at being a two-sport athlete at Oregon (he gave up basketball early this year) speaks for itself. Armstead has been in the Ducks' defensive line rotation since his freshman year (2012).