Report: Oregon not paying for Marcus Mariota's insurance policy

The Hawaii native can still return to Eugene for another season after the 2014 campaign if he wants to, but most expect him to declare for the 2015 NFL Draft, where he might be one of the first quarterbacks selected. Mariota said at Pac-12 Media Days that one of the biggest reasons for his decision to return to college was the opportunity to get his degree. He didn't say whether this would be his last season with the Ducks, but he didn't deny such talk outright.