Report: Oregon LT Tyler Johnstone out for year with ACL tear

The blow is no doubt a big one for the Ducks, who entered the season with aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff and winning the Pac-12 with a good chunk of their two-deep from 2013 returning. One of the key reasons they faltered down the stretch last year was because Mariota injured his knee. The loss of Johnstone will put an even greater emphasis on keeping the potential first overall pick in next year's draft healthy.