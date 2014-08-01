Report: Oklahoma confident Green-Beckham will play in 2014

Published: Aug 01, 2014 at 09:52 AM
Green-Beckham-Dorial-140801-TOS.jpg

Many folks thought Dorial Green-Beckham would have to drop down to an FCS program to be able to play football in 2014 after getting the boot from Missouri.

However, Oklahoma officials apparently think the talented but troubled wide receiver will take the field for the Sooners this season after transferring last month.

Sources at the school told The Oklahoman on Friday that they are confident the use of a "run-off" waiver will do the trick in granting the former prep star immediate eligibility. The school has not yet filed the appeal with the NCAA, according to the report.

The Sooners' chief argument when they finally do get around to filing is the fact that Green-Beckham was dismissed from the Tigers' football team despite never being charged with a crime in the incident that preceded his dismissal.

Green-Beckham allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend's apartment this spring and pushed a female, who fell down some stairs. He was dismissed from Missouri on April 11 by coach Gary Pinkel after it was learned Green-Beckham would be not charged in the matter.

The NCAA Subcommittee for Legislative Relief adopted the "run-off" waiver back in 2012 to deal with players that were ineligible for the one-time transfer exception but had moved to another school following their dismissal. In the case of Oklahoma, the school would have to provide documentation that Green-Beckham wouldn't have the opportunity to return to Missouri, a written statement from the Tigers saying he's in good academic standing and written support for the request from Missouri.

Pinkel and the athletic department in Columbia are cooperating in the matter and hopeful things can work out for Green-Beckham at Oklahoma, according to several reports. Head coach Bob Stoops recently indicated that an appeal had already been filed and was awaiting processing by the NCAA, but it appears that is not the case.

"We felt the opportunity to give him a second chance at our place could serve him well and be great for his future and believe in him as a young man and what he's able to maybe continue to become," Stoops said at Big 12 Media Days last month. "So through that process we gave him the opportunity to be with us."

Despite the off-the-field concerns, Green-Beckham is widely viewed as a first-round talent. If he's ruled eligible for the 2014 season, it would be a huge boost for quarterback Trevor Knight and the offense, as the Sooners return only one wide receiver of note from last year's 11-2 squad.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

