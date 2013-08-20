Report: Oklahoma CB Cortez Johnson suspended for opener

Oklahoma starting cornerback Cortez Johnson will be suspended for the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe for a violation of team rules, Fox Sports Southwest reported Tuesday.
Johnson played for Sooners defensive coordinator Mike Stoops at Arizona in 2011, then followed him to Oklahoma after Stoops was fired as Wildcats head coach. Johnson started two games at Arizona and played in six others, recording 16 tackles.
A 6-foot-2, 201-pound redshirt sophomore from New Orleans, Johnson won a spot in the starting lineup opposite senior Aaron Colvin. Johnson's absence, however, opens the door for promising true freshman L.J. Moore to earn more playing time.