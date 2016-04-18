Report: Ohio State's Joey Bosa visits Chicago Bears

A little more than a week before Joey Bosa is expected to walk across the stage in Chicago's Auditorium Theatre as one of the early picks of the 2016 NFL Draft, he's getting an early look at the Windy City.
Bosa arrived in Chicago on Sunday for a pre-draft visit with the Bears, according to The Chicago Tribune.
The Bears hold the No. 11 overall pick, and if Bosa were to fall that far, it would figure to be one of the more surprising storylines of the first round. No NFL Media mock draft projects Bosa to fall any farther than the No. 6 pick to the Ravens. Bosa was in Baltimore on a pre-draft visit earlier this month, as well.
The Bears run a 3-4 scheme in which Bosa would fit best as a pass-rushing outside linebacker. The OLB and DE positions are among the Bears' biggest draft needs.