Report: Notre Dame restricts Everett Golson's transfer options

Because Golson has earned a degree, he is not subject to the NCAA rule that requires undergraduate student-athletes to sit out a season after a transfer from one FBS school to another. Under the graduate transfer rule, Golson can transfer to any school without sitting out as long as he pursues a graduate-school program that is not offered at his previous school. The SEC also requires a waiver for such transfers, though there is plenty of precedent for it. Former Ole Miss quarterback Jeremiah Masoli was a graduate transfer from Oregon, Alabama's Jacob Coker was such a transfer from FSU, and the waiver requirement didn't hamper Auburn's recruitment of Russell Wilson, who chose Wisconsin over AU after leaving North Carolina State.