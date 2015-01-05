 Skip to main content
Report: Notre Dame QB Everett Golson inquires about LSU

Published: Jan 05, 2015 at 06:36 AM
Chase Goodbread

Notre Dame quarterback Everett Golson is reportedly interested in transferring to LSU, where the quarterback situation proved to be anything but settled in 2014.

Golson has reached out to the school, and LSU is looking into obtaining a waiver from the SEC office, according to nola.com. Golson completed 6 of 11 passes against LSU in the Fighting Irish's 31-28 win over LSU in the Music City Bowl last week, but came off the bench to do so; Malik Zaire made his first start of the year for the Irish.

During the regular season, as Notre Dame fell from national championship contention to an 8-4 finish, coach Brian Kelly expressed frustration with Golson's problems with turnovers.

Because Golson is set to graduate in May, he could be a graduate transfer to LSU and be immediately eligible to compete this fall while pursuing a graduate degree. LSU struggled at the quarterback position this season with Anthony Jennings and freshman Brandon Harris. Golson completed 256 of 427 passes for 3,445 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. But he also threw 14 interceptions, took 27 sacks, and fumbled 12 times, losing eight.

At roughly two turnovers per game on average, Golson's hold on the starting position appeared to be slipping.

