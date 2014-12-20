Report: Notre Dame OT Christian Lombard's career is over

Lombard (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) -- a national top-150 prospect out of high school in the Chicago area in the 2010 signing class -- was a three-year starter for the Irish; he started at right tackle as a sophomore in 2012, moved to right guard in 2013, then slid back to right tackle this season. His 2013 season ended after seven games because of a back injury. Lombard's run blocking was his biggest selling point and he was seen as a guard at the next level.