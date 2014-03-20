Report: New York Jets to host Mike Evans for pre-draft visit

If the narrative on Evans' rising draft stock is on target, however, Ryan will have to trade up in order to get the 6-foot-5, 231-pounder. Evans excels using his size to catch deep balls in traffic, and beating smaller defenders for fades and lobs in the red zone. Watkins is expected to be a top-10 pick as the first wide receiver drafted, and once Watkins is off the board, any number of clubs picking ahead of the Jets could find Evans too attractive to pass on.