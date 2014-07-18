Report: NCAA removes name-likeness release from annual forms

"Usually, the NCAA Student-Athlete Statement does not have many changes from one year to the next," NCAA director of academic and membership affairs Kris Richardson wrote in an e-mail obtained by USA Today. "This year, however, the 'Promotion of NCAA Championships, Events, Activities, or Programs' section has been recommended for removal from the form. ... [T]hat section, unlike the other sections of the NCAA Student-Athlete Statement, is not a mandatory component for purposes of eligibility. Because student-athletes are not required to complete that section in order to maintain eligibility, it has been recommended for removal from the NCAA Student-Athlete Statement, beginning with the 2014-15 version of the form."