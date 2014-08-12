Report: NCAA received Dorial Green-Beckham appeal

Less than two weeks ago, a paperwork snag was preventing OU from filing the appeal. The Sooners were awaiting documents from Missouri. The waiver of the transfer rule is not always granted, and more typically benefits athletes who appeal under hardship circumstances, rather than disciplinary ones. Family emergency or illness, in particular, are cause for successful appeals. Reportedly, OU's appeal for Green-Beckham will rest on the "run-off" rule, which calls for immediate eligibility in cases where the transferring player has no control over his cause of exit. That argument, according to newsok.com, would contend for the waiver because Green-Beckham wasn't ultimately charged in the incident.