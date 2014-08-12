Report: NCAA received Dorial Green-Beckham appeal

Published: Aug 12, 2014 at 10:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Green-Beckham-Dorial-140812-TOS.jpg

Oklahoma's appeal on behalf of troubled transfer wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has reportedly gotten past the initial red-tape stage and the NCAA is now in possession of it for review. The junior, who was dismissed from Missouri for disciplinary reasons after his role in a burglary investigation that did not result in formal charges, is appealing for a waiver of a rule requiring transfers from one FBS school to another to sit out their first season at the receiving school.

Jeremy Fowler of cbssports.com reported the progress of the case via Twitter.

Less than two weeks ago, a paperwork snag was preventing OU from filing the appeal. The Sooners were awaiting documents from Missouri. The waiver of the transfer rule is not always granted, and more typically benefits athletes who appeal under hardship circumstances, rather than disciplinary ones. Family emergency or illness, in particular, are cause for successful appeals. Reportedly, OU's appeal for Green-Beckham will rest on the "run-off" rule, which calls for immediate eligibility in cases where the transferring player has no control over his cause of exit. That argument, according to newsok.com, would contend for the waiver because Green-Beckham wasn't ultimately charged in the incident.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound former Tigers star caught 59 passes for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns for Missouri's SEC runner-up team last year. After two marijuana-related arrests, however, his status with coach Gary Pinkel's program was already strained when he was investigated in April for allegedly pushing a female down at least four stairs at the residence of his girlfriend.

If Green-Beckham's appeal is granted, he would be capable of making a strong and immediate impact on the Sooners' offense. It is unclear when the NCAA's ruling might happen. OU opens the season Aug. 30 against Louisiana Tech.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW