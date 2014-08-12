Report: NCAA received Dorial Green-Beckham appeal

Oklahoma's appeal on behalf of troubled transfer wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has reportedly gotten past the initial red-tape stage and the NCAA is now in possession of it for review. The junior, who was dismissed from Missouri for disciplinary reasons after his role in a burglary investigation that did not result in formal charges, is appealing for a waiver of a rule requiring transfers from one FBS school to another to sit out their first season at the receiving school.
Less than two weeks ago, a paperwork snag was preventing OU from filing the appeal. The Sooners were awaiting documents from Missouri. The waiver of the transfer rule is not always granted, and more typically benefits athletes who appeal under hardship circumstances, rather than disciplinary ones. Family emergency or illness, in particular, are cause for successful appeals. Reportedly, OU's appeal for Green-Beckham will rest on the "run-off" rule, which calls for immediate eligibility in cases where the transferring player has no control over his cause of exit. That argument, according to newsok.com, would contend for the waiver because Green-Beckham wasn't ultimately charged in the incident.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound former Tigers star caught 59 passes for 883 yards and 12 touchdowns for Missouri's SEC runner-up team last year. After two marijuana-related arrests, however, his status with coach Gary Pinkel's program was already strained when he was investigated in April for allegedly pushing a female down at least four stairs at the residence of his girlfriend.
If Green-Beckham's appeal is granted, he would be capable of making a strong and immediate impact on the Sooners' offense. It is unclear when the NCAA's ruling might happen. OU opens the season Aug. 30 against Louisiana Tech.