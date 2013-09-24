Report: NCAA, litigants agree to mediation in concussion case

A lawsuit brought by former Eastern Illinois player Adrian Arrington against the NCAA alleging the governing body for college sports is responsible for Arrington's problems stemming from concussions will go to mediation on Nov. 1, according to CBSSports.com.
Both sides said the date is subject to change, per the report.
Layn Phillips, the former federal judge who presided over the $765 million settlement between the NFL and about 4,500 retired NFL players, will hear the NCAA case. Arrington and three other plaintiffs not only seek unspecified monetary damages, but NCAA reform regarding concussions as well.
"If we're able to settle the case in November and get this through (it) would change the game forever," plaintiffs attorney Joseph Siprut said.
Said NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy: "While the NCAA continues to believe these allegations are inappropriately made against the NCAA, we are willing to consider reasonable mediation options that address student-athlete health and safety concerns, which has always been our priority."