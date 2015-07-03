Report: NCAA investigating Ole Miss for alleged rules violations

The stepfather of Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is alleging knowledge of NCAA rules violations involving Tunsil and says he met with the NCAA on Friday.
Tunsil's stepfather, Lindsey Miller, told the Jackson Clarion-Ledger that he met with Chris Howard, the NCAA's enforcement director for football, and another NCAA official for three hours on Friday. Miller said he is not only aware of agents providing Tunsil with cash, clothes, transportation and other benefits, but of violations from Ole Miss' recruitment of Tunsil as well, including falsified academic records and gifts made by the university.
Tunsil, who is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the nation, has two years of college eligibility remaining, but if the NCAA were to find violations occurred, he could be declared ineligible.
An Ole Miss spokesperson told The Clarion-Ledger that the school has not had contact with the NCAA and was unaware of any representatives being in the area.
Last weekend, Tunsil was arrested on a domestic violence charge in an altercation with Miller, one which Rebels coach Hugh Freeze said came as the result of Tunsil defending his mother from Miller. Miller, in turn, admitted to an argument with Tunsil's mother but told police he was trying to shake Tunsil's hand when Tunsil attacked him. Tunsil and his mother have also pressed charges against Miller in the incident.
Miller also told police that his argument with Desiree Tunsil stemmed from the player's relationship with "football agents."
"We are aware that Laremy and his family have met with potential agents, which is within his NCAA rights as a student-athlete," Rebels coach Hugh Freeze said in a statement earlier this week.