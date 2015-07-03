Report: NCAA investigating Ole Miss for alleged rules violations

Last weekend, Tunsil was arrested on a domestic violence charge in an altercation with Miller, one which Rebels coach Hugh Freeze said came as the result of Tunsil defending his mother from Miller. Miller, in turn, admitted to an argument with Tunsil's mother but told police he was trying to shake Tunsil's hand when Tunsil attacked him. Tunsil and his mother have also pressed charges against Miller in the incident.