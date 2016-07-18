Report: NCAA committee holds talks about eliminating kickoffs

If the elimination of the kickoff is to happen, the NCAA Rules Committee would have to make it happen. The AFCA advises the NCAA Rules Committee and changes recommended by the rules committee are vetted by the oversight committee before they're approved. The discussion hasn't yet reached the rules committee, but the NCAA's secretary-rules editor, Rogers Redding, acknowledged the preliminary indications with regard to concussions. According to the report, any potential rule change wouldn't likely happen until after the 2017 season.