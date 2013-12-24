Report: Mike Munchak expresses interest in Penn State job

Intermediaries of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Munchak and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano have reached out to Penn State to express interest in the top job should Nittany Lions head coach Bill O'Brien leave for the NFL, PennLive.com reported.
Munchak, an All-America offensive lineman at Penn State from 1978-81, reportedly has enough support from program power brokers that he could be the favorite if O'Brien were to depart.
Munchak, 53, has spent his entire 32-year professional career as a player and coach with the Titans organization, dating back to its previous incarnation as the Houston Oilers, including the last three seasons as head coach. But with a 21-26 record and no playoff appearances, NFL Media columnist Mike Silver reported earlier this month that there was "a lot of dissatisfaction" with Munchak that could lead to his exit.
Schiano, who has also been on the hot seat, with a 4-11 record this season, quickly shot down the report Tuesday, saying, "There's zero truth to that. Let me make it clear, the only job I want is the one I have right now."
Vanderbilt head coach James Franklin has also expressed interest in Penn State.
However, for Munchak or anyone else to take the Penn State job, it would have to come open in the first place. And while O'Brien is an in-demand name in NFL circles given his track record as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots and through his first two seasons in Happy Valley, his reduced buyout of $6.48 million could prove prohibitive to prospective employers.