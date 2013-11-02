Report: Miami RB Duke Johnson to miss rest of season

Miami sophomore tailback Duke Johnson suffered a broken ankle in Saturday night's loss to Florida State and will miss the rest of the season, the Miami Herald reported early Sunday morning.
Week 10: Things we learned
From Jadeveon Clowney coming up empty again vs. Mississippi State to Ohio State's unsung tight end, here are the lessons we learned from the college football weekend. **More ...**
Johnson ran for 97 yards on 23 carries against FSU. He has rushed for 920 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was hurt on a failed 4th-and-2 play from FSU's 26-yard line late in the third quarter. He picked up a yard on the play.
He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by sophomore Dallas Crawford, who has rushed for 294 yards this season. He had 137 of those in a victory over North Carolina; Johnson left that game early with a migraine.
Despite the loss, Miami still is in first place in the ACC's Coastal Division. The Hurricanes are the only team in the division with fewer than two league losses.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.