Report: Mariota says Addison targeting MSU game for return

Published: Aug 04, 2014 at 09:17 AM
Addison-Bralon-140804-TOS.jpg

Oregon is considered a national title contender this season because it has Marcus Mariota lining up at quarterback and a number of quality starters returning on defense, including cornerback Ifo Ekpre-Olomu.

One weakness the team has going into training camp is the wide receiver corps, which lost No. 1 option Bralon Addison to an ACL injury during spring practice. However, judging from a new report, that unit might be in line for a surprising in-season boost.

Sports Illustrated is reporting Mariota said that Addison is ahead of schedule in his left knee rehab and that the team is hopeful he will play this season.

"His goal is Michigan State," Mariota said, per the report.

Wait, what?

Addison suffered his injury on April 9. The Ducks host Michigan State on Sept. 6. If such a comeback ends up happening, it might be a record-setter for somebody rehabbing from an ACL tear.

As SI points out, Adrian Peterson's amazing comeback from the same injury took a full nine months before he was good to go. Addison's five-month window would be nothing short of miraculous, especially considering he just started jogging as part of his rehab.

"He looks good," Mariota told SI. "I'm excited. Hopefully he gets ready for that second game."

Addison had 890 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season and figured to become the No. 1 option for Mariota with the departure of Josh Huff, who was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles and old pal Chip Kelly. Count College Football 24/7 as being a bit skeptical about the chances of the injured wide receiver returning early this season, if at all, but it's at least encouraging for the Ducks to hear he's making progress in his rehab.

Oregon's offense is used to operating at a record-setting pace, but Addison returning in time to play Michigan State might just be the fastest it has ever gone.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.

news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.

news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.

news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More