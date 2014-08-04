Report: Mariota says Addison targeting MSU game for return

Addison had 890 yards receiving and seven touchdowns last season and figured to become the No. 1 option for Mariota with the departure of Josh Huff, who was drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles and old pal Chip Kelly. Count College Football 24/7 as being a bit skeptical about the chances of the injured wide receiver returning early this season, if at all, but it's at least encouraging for the Ducks to hear he's making progress in his rehab.