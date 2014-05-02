Report: Marcus Martin worked out for New Orleans Saints

New Orleans also would seem to be in the market for a cornerback and an edge rusher in the first round. This is a relatively good draft for corners, and one of the top five players at that position could be in play when the Saints pick 29th. But taking an edge rusher probably would require a "reach" pick -- the same kind of pick that some would say the Saints would be making if they chose Martin. The difference would be that Martin almost certainly will be at the top of the board at center, whereas an edge rusher could be as far down as fourth or fifth at that position.